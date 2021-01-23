After-school classes aim to help students get on track

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The journey of virtual learning has proved to be a struggle for some students.

“I know a lot of people like me who always get their work done, get everything turned in and who are behind, a lot more behind then you would think,” Cabell Midland High School senior Jackson Shouldis said.

With some students falling behind to the point of potentially not graduating on time, Cabell Midland introduced a new program to help.

“We have created what we call a ‘Knight’ school that will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:15 to 5:15,” Associate Principal Kelly Daniels said.

It will provide after-school classes for students to either catch up or learn new lessons to move ahead.

“We have the ability for students to gain a full credit this semester if they are interested in early graduation and for the ability to catch up on as many credits as they can complete through our recovery portion of Knight school,” Daniels said.

Daniels says students looking to have a lighter schedule in the future can take up to one credit class per semester, as long as it’s not a weighted credit course.

“They cannot take an advancement placement language, it has to be an English 9 or an English 10. A regular weighted course,” Daniels said.

It’s all about students learning in a familiar setting to help get them on track to accomplish their goals.

