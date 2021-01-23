Coach Huff talks with WSAZ Friday afternoon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a whirlwind couple of days for new Marshall football coach Charles Huff. Since being introduced Tuesday, he has been all around town meeting people and sending his message via social media. On Friday, he took some time and talked with WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse.

Here is what aired Friday during the 6 pm sportscast.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.