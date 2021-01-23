Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,756 new cases, 36 deaths

Gov. Beshear marks loss of more than 3,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19
Gov. Beshear marks loss of more than 3,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19(Gov. Andy Beshear’s Communications Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths.

The governor said the state’s positivity rate, which was 10.8% on Friday, continues to fall. He said it was the lowest rate since Jan. 2.

Beshear credited the drop to people following health mandates.

“I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up,” he said in a release.

Kentucky’s death toll has risen to 3,337 people, who were memorialized Friday afternoon during a flag ceremony on the Capitol grounds in Frankfort.

