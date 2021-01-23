Advertisement

Director of Lawrence County, Ky. Health Department apologizes for vaccine issue

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - People 70 and older who’d been expecting to have a chance to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrence County found out Friday they’ll have to continue to wait.

The director of the Lawrence County, Kentucky Health Department issued an apology Friday for an apparent communication error that’s led to residents 70 and older not having a chance to sign up for vaccines they were told would be available.

Debbie Miller says she had promised there’d be a link to register online when they got COVID-19 vaccines for people in that age group.

In a Facebook post, she wrote she had planned to publish the link on Facebook for the 45 vaccines they had remaining after they finished administering vaccines for school employees. Miller said unfortunately, though, those appointments were already taken before she had the opportunity to publish the link.

She said she’s investigating how that happened, as she did not authorize any staff member to make appointments, but apparently that’s what happened.

Miller wrote, “I’m sorry this wasn’t completed in a more equitable fashion. All I can do now is apologize and promise you that moving forward we will do better.”

Miller did say the 45 people who got the vaccine were all 70 or older.

She says they’re hopeful they’ll get more doses of the vaccine in the not-too-distant future, but there’s no timetable on when that could be.

Miller wrote in her post that people in Lawrence County might be able to find a vaccine at medical centers in Ashland, Prestonsburg, or Pikeville.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

Members of the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department have found a new home.
Site selected for new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department
People 70 and older who'd been expecting to have a chance to sign up for the vaccine in...
Director of Lawrence County, Kentucky Health Department apologizes for vaccine issue
CHARLES HUFF TALKS TO WSAZ FRIDAY
Cabell Midland High School is providing after-school classes for students to either catch up or...
After-school classes aim to help students get on track