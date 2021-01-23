First Warning Forecast | Sunny start to weekend, but damper weather lurks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While sunshine dominates on Saturday, cloudier and damper conditions quickly follow for the start of next week. Eventually, some sunshine will return towards mid-week, but another system brings the shot at snow towards the end.

Saturday morning starts with an arctic chill as temperatures have bottomed out in the upper teens to low 20s. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day, but high temperatures only reach the mid 30s for the afternoon. The breeze will be lighter.

Expect a mainly clear sky for much of Saturday night with similarly cold temperatures: upper teens to low 20s. Cloud cover increases towards dawn.

Sunday will start with clouds, but the morning stays dry. For the afternoon, there is the opportunity for a few showers to spread across the Tri-State. These will mainly fall as rain, but some melting sleet or wet snow could be mixed in. Across parts of Ohio, temperatures may still hover around the freezing mark when precipitation arrives. If this occurs, a few slick spots may develop. Afternoon temperatures will ultimately rise to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Widespread rain will be seen on Monday, which could fall heavy at times. Temperatures rise to the mid 40s during the afternoon and could surge near 50 degrees later in the evening.

On Tuesday, a few lingering showers are possible in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy and dry afternoon. High temperatures will be quite mild, rising to the mid 50s.

Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning has the potential of seeing snow showers across the Tri-State. Light accumulations are possible, but it is still far too early to discuss exact amounts. Low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees.

Thursday will stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

On Friday, sunshine returns as highs level out around 40 degrees.

