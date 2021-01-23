Advertisement

House fire closes road in Huntington

A home along 18th street catches fire Saturday morning.
A home along 18th street catches fire Saturday morning.(wsaz)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several police, fire and EMS crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington.

The call of a structure fire came in just before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of 18th Street.

Our crew on scene says 8th Avenue is blocked off starting at Hal Greer while officials work on containing the blaze.

Captain Mat Winters, says firefighters could see flames from the station as they headed to the scene. Three engines, both aerial and rescue response teams were deployed. Firefighters had to take a defensive approach due to the fire and building conditions.

One of the walls completely collapsed.

He says there is no damage to nearby vehicles or structures.

Neighbors tell WSAZ they believe the home is abandoned but have seen people come and go from the building occasionally.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and will be delayed until it’s safe for officials to enter the home.

