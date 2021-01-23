Advertisement

Huntington Police investigating armed robbery at pawn shop

Huntington Police are on the scene of an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the...
Huntington Police are on the scene of an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the city’s west end.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the city’s west end, HPD Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Jewelry Gold and Pawn in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.

Employees told police two armed men entered the business, took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and then took off in a dark SUV.

No one was hurt, and no one is in custody at this time.

