Huntington Police investigating armed robbery at pawn shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the city’s west end, HPD Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Jewelry Gold and Pawn in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.

Employees told police two armed men entered the business, took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and then took off in a dark SUV.

No one was hurt, and no one is in custody at this time.

