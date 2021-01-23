Marshall splits with FIU Friday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team beat FIU Friday night in Miami by a final of 79-66 with the Herd improving to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA. Five Herd players scored in double figures as they were led by Andrew Taylor and Jarrod West who both had 16 points. Darius George had 15, Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 12 while Taevion Kinsey added 10. The same two teams play Saturday afternoon.

On the women’s side, FIU jumped out to a 13-0 lead early in the game and ended up beating Marshall by a final of 75-60. Savannah Wheeler was the only Herd player to score in double figures as she had 20 points in the loss. Lorelei Roper and Taylor Pearson each scored 9 points. The Herd falls to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in Conference USA. They also play again Saturday afternoon with a 3 p.m. start at the Henderson Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.