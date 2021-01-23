Marshall sweeps FIU

MIAMI, Fl. (WSAZ) - After getting swept last weekend against Western Kentucky, Marshall returned the favor to FIU. The Herd beat the Panthers Saturday afternoon by final of 89-72 just 19 hours after winning by 13 Friday night. Taevion Kinsey led the Herd in scoring with 22 points with Andrew Taylor adding 20 points. Marshall got quite a spark from Logan freshman David Early who scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.

The Herd improves to 9-4 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA and they host FAU next Friday and Saturday.

