Marshall sweeps FIU

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI, Fl. (WSAZ) - After getting swept last weekend against Western Kentucky, Marshall returned the favor to FIU. The Herd beat the Panthers Saturday afternoon by final of 89-72 just 19 hours after winning by 13 Friday night. Taevion Kinsey led the Herd in scoring with 22 points with Andrew Taylor adding 20 points. Marshall got quite a spark from Logan freshman David Early who scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.

The Herd improves to 9-4 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA and they host FAU next Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

