Site selected for new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Members of the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department have found a new home.

Mayor Scott Edwards on Friday said the plan is to start construction on a new fire department by this summer.

It will be located on a five-acre lot, just past the new Hurricane Bridge Park on Midland Trail.

This past September, we first broke the news on the WSAZ Now Desk that there were plans to build a new fire department.

Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said the new station will give them the opportunity to better serve and protect the community.

“Hopefully the building we’re building today will not only be good for today, but one hundred years from now we’ll still be operating out of the same building,” Wilkes said. “Maybe other buildings, too. We may have some substations, but at least we’ll still have the room to do what we need to do there and grow.”

The current fire department is located along Main Street.

