WVU to allow some fans to Coliseum for indoor sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVU athletic department announced Saturday that some fans will be able to watch the Mountaineers at the Coliseum starting on Jan. 30.

In a press release, the athletic department says that attendance will be capped at 1,000 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of players and coaches, along with a limited number of WVU students.

There will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. The university says eligible Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Mountaineer Scholar level and above will be contacted about ticket and parking availability in the coming days.

Face coverings will be required of all spectators with the exception of eating and drinking.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans back into the Coliseum for home events,” said WVU athletic director Shane Lyons in a statement. “Safety will continue to be our priority as we still must manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a start to getting Mountaineer fans back to where they want to be.”

WVU officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, based on current health conditions.

The first game Mountaineer fans will be welcomed back into the Coliseum for will be the men’s basketball game against Florida on Jan. 30.

