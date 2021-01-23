Advertisement

WVU wins after 2 week break

WVU gets their 3rd Big 12 win of the season on Saturday. (Source: WVU)
WVU gets their 3rd Big 12 win of the season on Saturday. (Source: WVU)(WDTV)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Ks. (WSAZ) - After a two week hiatus due to COVID-19 issues, West Virginia won their 10th game of the year by beating Kansas State 69-47. The first half wasn’t a thing of beauty for the Wildcats where they were averaging a turnover almost every minute. They went to the locker room with 18 of them and were down 31-17.

WVU was led in scoring by Miles McBride who had 18 points with Jalen Bridges and Taz Sherman also registering double figures in points. The Wildcats ended the game with 28 turnovers.

The Mountaineers improved to 10-4 on the year and are now 3-3 in the Big 12. WVU hosts Texas Tech on January 25th and it is a 9 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are on the scene of an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the...
Huntington Police investigating armed robbery at pawn shop
Vehicle into buidling
UPDATE | Crews responding to vehicle into building
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.
KSP investigating fatal crash involving commercial vehicle
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Marshall University Logo
Marshall sweeps FIU
WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball...
WVU to allow some fans to Coliseum for indoor sports
Herd splits games with FIU Friday night
The men win in Miami while the women lost at the Henderson Center
Marshall splits with FIU Friday night