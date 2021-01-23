WVU wins after 2 week break

MANHATTAN, Ks. (WSAZ) - After a two week hiatus due to COVID-19 issues, West Virginia won their 10th game of the year by beating Kansas State 69-47. The first half wasn’t a thing of beauty for the Wildcats where they were averaging a turnover almost every minute. They went to the locker room with 18 of them and were down 31-17.

WVU was led in scoring by Miles McBride who had 18 points with Jalen Bridges and Taz Sherman also registering double figures in points. The Wildcats ended the game with 28 turnovers.

The Mountaineers improved to 10-4 on the year and are now 3-3 in the Big 12. WVU hosts Texas Tech on January 25th and it is a 9 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.