23 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 23 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

DHHR also announced that there are 555 more tests have come back positive.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 1,837,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 115,307 total cases and 1,895 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 96-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Marion County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 92-year old female from Kanawha County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).

