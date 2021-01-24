Advertisement

Accident shuts down I-64 in Carter County

Source: AP
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers with the Grayson Police Department, a vehicle accident has shutdown part of I-64.

Dispatch says that travel on I-64 eastbound between the Olive Hill and Grayson exits is being diverted to U.S. Route 60.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on social media that I-64 would be closed for four hours.

