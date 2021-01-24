Advertisement

Crews Respond to Structure Fire

By Mackenzie Watson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire Saturday Evening.

According to dispatchers it happened on the 1500 block of Farnsworth Drive, that call coming in just after 8 p.m. Saturday Evening.

They also say the two-story home was occupied, however, everyone was able to make it out of the home without injury.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

