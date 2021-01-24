First Warning Forecast | Dimmer, damper weather to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a sunny Saturday, clouds return for the start of the week ahead, with precipitation chances quickly following. Another system then lurks towards the end of the week with both rain and snow potential. Meanwhile, temperatures will be on quite a roller coaster ride this upcoming week with plenty of ups and downs.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear and quiet as temperatures fall to near 20 degrees by midnight, with typical colder spots reaching the teens. Cloud cover then increases overnight into Sunday morning as lows level out in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Sunday starts with dry conditions in the morning, and temperatures rise to the low to mid 30s by midday. By early afternoon, light precipitation begins to overspread the Tri-State. For most areas, this will fall as rain, possibly with some snow mixed in. However, across Ohio and northern West Virginia, a period of light freezing rain is possible if temperatures are not able to rise quickly enough before the precipitation arrives. Be mindful of a few slick spots should this occur.

Sunday afternoon temperatures top out in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south. Patchy, light showers continue through the evening hours. The precipitation during this time period will be primarily rain, possibly with some snow mixed in, especially farther north.

Patchy drizzle or sprinkles can be expected Sunday night into early Monday morning as temperatures stay pretty level in the mid 30s.

Widespread rain then spreads across the Tri-State on Monday. The rain may fall heavy at times, and amounts between 1 to 2 inches are likely. Afternoon temperatures will be split across the region, with highs only in the 30s across northern parts but reaching the mid to upper 40s farther south.

A few showers linger into early Tuesday before tapering. Tuesday afternoon will see a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures surge to the 50s, if not reaching near 60 degrees in some locations.

Much of Wednesday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach the upper 40s.

By late Wednesday evening, a few rain showers spread across the Tri-State, changing to snow overnight as temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. Light accumulations are possible, but it is still too early to talk about exact amounts.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly cloudy and cold with lingering flurries. High temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Sunshine returns on Friday but with continued cold temperatures as highs only reach the upper 30s.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with much warmer afternoon temperatures rising to the upper 40s.

