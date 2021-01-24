Advertisement

Investigation underway after fatal crash

One person has died after a crash on Route 331.
By Mackenzie Watson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating after a fatal crash on Route 331 in Cottageville.

According to Chief McClain it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening when two vehicles collided head on.

Two occupants were in each of those vehicles that collided.

One person did lose their life in the crash, that’s according to crews on scene.

One other person involved in the crash suffered from a severe injury to their leg and ankle.

This crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Crews on scene say Route 331 should be cleared soon.

Keep checking back with WSAZ for the latest information.

