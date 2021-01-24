Investigation underway after fatal crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating after a fatal crash on Route 331 in Cottageville.

According to Chief McClain it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening when two vehicles collided head on.

Two occupants were in each of those vehicles that collided.

One person did lose their life in the crash, that’s according to crews on scene.

One other person involved in the crash suffered from a severe injury to their leg and ankle.

This crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Crews on scene say Route 331 should be cleared soon.

