KCHD vaccinates over 3,800 exceeding goals

Health officials said with the amount of volunteers the clinic was made possible.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hosted another vaccine clinic for people 65 and older Saturday.

Health officials said their initial goal for the event was to administer around 3,000 shots.

Health officials say they have exceeded that goal with over 3,800 shots administered to residents Saturday.

“We have been calibrating for the last few events and looking at our numbers and what our capabilities were,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said, the outcome of the clinic is all because of the effort from volunteers and detailed planning.

“So we have gone from doing about 708 an hour to over 200 an hour because of our volunteers,” said Dr. Young.

She continued in saying thanks to all of their helpers, the work load was lighter and broadened their abilities.

Saturday’s vaccine clinic is the last vaccine clinic where calls will go into the health department, starting next week the state will roll out it’s own scheduling and wait list process.

Dr. Young said she thinks the changes will be beneficial because the local health department can then focus on getting those shots into people’s arms.

“This may be a good thing moving forward because hopefully they can handle the call volume and we can vaccinate more people,” said Dr. Young.

Patricia Wooten got vaccinated, she said in order to get the vaccine she spent more than three hours on the phone to get three appointments for Saturday. She said once she arrived things moved quickly and overall the shot did not hurt.

She said it is so much better than trying to fight off the virus.

“Two of my neighbors have had it and one was in the hospital for two months and then our sister in laws dad had it and he had to go to a nursing home after he was hospitalized,” said Wooten.

Dr. Young said is it vital to be flexible and open to the changes that come because they all of a sudden went from getting a couple hundred vaccines to getting a few thousand doses.

