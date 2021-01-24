One dead after vehicle crash in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, one person was found dead in a car accident on the 7000-block of Sissonville Drive.

Dispatchers say a vehicle was found upside down in a creek alongside the road. Responders found a person dead in the vehicle when they arrived.

According to dispatchers, the northbound lane of Sissonville Drive is closed, but traffic is alternating through the southbound lane.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.