One dead after vehicle crash in Sissonville

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, one person was found dead in a car accident on the 7000-block of Sissonville Drive.

Dispatchers say a vehicle was found upside down in a creek alongside the road. Responders found a person dead in the vehicle when they arrived.

According to dispatchers, the northbound lane of Sissonville Drive is closed, but traffic is alternating through the southbound lane.

