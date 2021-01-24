Advertisement

Pedestrian Struck in Pike County

(WCAX)
By Mackenzie Watson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Pike County, Ohio.

According to The Portsmouth Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol it happened just before 2:45 p.m.

Troopers say a 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Route 335 near Sunset Lane in Stockdale, Ohio.

The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

