Police investigate fatal Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Pike Lake Road just west of Morgan’s Fork Road in Benton Township.

The Portsmouth Post of OSHP says William Scott, 35, of Piketon was driving a green Ford Ranger westbound on Pike Lake Road. Scott’s vehicle traveled left of the center line, hitting a black Chrysler Pacifica traveling eastbound. Mykaila Lowman, 23, of Waverly was driving the Pacifica and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner. Scott was taken to Ohio State University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pebble Township VFD, Huntington Township VFD and Portsmouth Ambulance.

Impairment is suspected to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by troopers.

