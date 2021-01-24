Advertisement

Travelers Alert for slick roads, sidewalks

Slippery this afternoon
(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow has developed across the Tri-State and Kanawha Valley area. After two very cold nights, ground and road temperatures are cold enough to promote some ice formation. At noon air temperatures are below freezing with a potpourri of precipitation moving in.

DOH departments will be busy treating roads, especially bridges as the event unfolds. Officials in Scioto County report minor fender benders are common as a covering of snow and sleet has occurred.

Downtown Huntington roads are covered with a thin film of slush with less traveled side streets slick while more heavily traveled roads trending more wet.

While accumulations of snow, sleet and ice are likely to be small (1″ snow in interior Ohio and Central WV, a thin film of sleet elsewhere), a little ice can go a long way as far as poor travel.

Temperatures will only gradually rise above freezing by late afternoon so whether traveling by car or on foot, exercise caution with the notion that straight and narrow is better than long and winding.

