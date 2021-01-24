UK ends 3 game skid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats got their first win since January 9th as they beat LSU Saturday night at Rupp Arena. The final score was 82-69 and the Cats avoided their 10th loss of the 2020-21 season. Balanced scoring was the key in the win where 9 of 10 players got in the scoring column. They were led by Brandon Boston Jr. who had 18 points while Keion Brooks Jr. and Olivier Sarr also were in double figures.

Unlike the last two games where Kentucky was in it until the final minute but still lost, the Cats had a double digit lead at the 7 minute mark and held on to get the win. Kentucky improves to 5-9 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. It doesn’t get any easier for UK as they play at #18 Alabama on January 26th. The Crimson Tide crushed Kentucky back on January 12th by 20 points.

