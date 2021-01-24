Advertisement

UK ends 3 game skid

Cats beat LSU Saturday night
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first...
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats got their first win since January 9th as they beat LSU Saturday night at Rupp Arena. The final score was 82-69 and the Cats avoided their 10th loss of the 2020-21 season. Balanced scoring was the key in the win where 9 of 10 players got in the scoring column. They were led by Brandon Boston Jr. who had 18 points while Keion Brooks Jr. and Olivier Sarr also were in double figures.

Unlike the last two games where Kentucky was in it until the final minute but still lost, the Cats had a double digit lead at the 7 minute mark and held on to get the win. Kentucky improves to 5-9 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. It doesn’t get any easier for UK as they play at #18 Alabama on January 26th. The Crimson Tide crushed Kentucky back on January 12th by 20 points.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are on the scene of an armed robbery Friday evening at a pawn shop in the...
Huntington Police investigating armed robbery at pawn shop
Vehicle into buidling
UPDATE | Crews responding to vehicle into building
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.
KSP investigating fatal crash involving commercial vehicle
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

WVU gets their 3rd Big 12 win of the season on Saturday. (Source: WVU)
WVU wins after 2 week break
Marshall University Logo
Marshall sweeps FIU
WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball...
WVU to allow some fans to Coliseum for indoor sports
Herd splits games with FIU Friday night