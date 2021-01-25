Advertisement

Crews battle Charleston house fire

A fire broke out at a home in Charleston early Monday morning.
A fire broke out at a home in Charleston early Monday morning.(WSAZ John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house caught on fire in Charleston early Monday morning.

Firefighters on scene told WSAZ the home in the 1600 block of Clay Avenue caught fire just after 3:15 a.m. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

Firefighters said the home was abandoned at the time of the fire. A cause has not been determined.

