Crews battle Charleston house fire
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house caught on fire in Charleston early Monday morning.
Firefighters on scene told WSAZ the home in the 1600 block of Clay Avenue caught fire just after 3:15 a.m. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
No one was injured, but the home is a total loss.
Firefighters said the home was abandoned at the time of the fire. A cause has not been determined.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.