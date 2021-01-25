First Warning Forecast | Wide range in weather for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No two days look to be the same weather-wise this week. Some warm days are expected, some cold. Some days will be wet, others sunny and dry. There is the even the likelihood for a night of accumulating snow. So, fasten your seat belts for what promises to be an interesting week of weather ahead.

Following a wintry day on Sunday with everything from rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow falling from the sky, precipitation tapers to just patchy mist/drizzle after sunset Sunday evening. Temperatures should be on a slow rising trend, and most locations will hover just above freezing in the mid 30s. However, parts of Ohio and northeastern Kentucky may still linger at or below the freezing mark. This means slick spots remain possible, and extra caution should be used if traveling. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until midnight for these areas.

Overnight, expect continued cloud cover with patchy mist and drizzle. Temperatures stay steady in the mid 30s for most locations, but they may still hover at or below freezing in northern parts of the Tri-State.

Monday should start fairly dry when the sun comes up (around 7:30 AM), but after 8 AM, widespread rain will spread across the Tri-State from southwest to northeast. For most locations, this rain will be liquid, but parts of southeastern Ohio may see a touch of freezing rain at the onset if temperatures are not able to warm quick enough. However, this will eventually change over to plain rain by late morning.

Once the rain starts Monday morning, it continues through the entire day, even after dark as showers persist. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, and 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected for the duration of the sogginess. Monday afternoon temperatures will be split, from the mid 30s north to near 50 degrees south. Central parts of the region will see readings in the low to mid 40s.

A few showers linger into early Tuesday, then drying is expected for the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures should surge well into the 50s, if not reaching the low 60s across southern parts of the Tri-State.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. After dark, a round of snow is likely with light accumulations possible. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start with lingering snow showers in the morning, followed by breaks for sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

A very cold morning is expected Friday as lows bottom out in the mid to upper teens. High temperatures then rise to the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will see a mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

The next chance for a wintry mix of precipitation is Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures bottom out near 30 degrees. Meanwhile, Sunday afternoon will see highs in the mid 40s with a few rain showers possible.

