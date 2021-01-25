Police help man finish shift after car was stolen

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Police say a mans car was stolen while he was just feet away, working as a pizza delivery person Friday night.

Brandon Mustard was driving a Jeep Liberty on Vermont Avenue, delivering an order to a home.

“My immediate reaction was ‘who the heck is playing a prank on me?’” said Mustard.

Mustard says he immediately called the Portsmouth Police, who drove him back to work so he could finish his shift.

He is calling the incident a learning opportunity, while giving his fellow delivery drivers a slice of advice.

“(To) any pizza delivery people, it can happen,” Mustard said. “Even in smaller towns and smaller areas.”

Officers say the case is still active and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.