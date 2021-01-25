Suspected drug investigation underway in Ironton

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ironton Police are on scene of a suspected drug investigation.

Officers were engaged in a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Third Street just before 6 p.m.

Police recognized the passenger and ran the name through their database in which they learned of an outstanding warrant.

When officers went to arrest the suspect, the suspect attempted to flee. Two people are now in custody.

Police Chief Pam Wagner says no names are being released at this time but more details are expected to come out Monday.

Ironton Police was assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

