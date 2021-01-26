Teachers with Russell Schools to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RUSSELL, Ky (WSAZ) - More than 200 teachers with the Russell Independent School District will roll up their sleeves this weekend and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to teachers Saturday.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Horne tells WSAZ.com 206 of the district’s 321 employees will be vaccinated.

The vaccinations will be given through a partnership with the Greenup County Health Department and King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“We appreciate the coordination and assistance we’ve received from KDMC and Chris Crum at Greenup County Health Department,” said Horne. “We look forward to our students returning to school.”

Currently, the district is operating under a hybrid schedule. Once teachers have gotten their initial dose, the district plans to transition to a four day a week learning model with Wednesday being a virtual learning and cleaning day.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.