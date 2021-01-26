Advertisement

In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been a ruling on the lawsuit involving the WVEA and AFT lawsuits.

According to Judge Carrie Webster, their requests have been denied.

The West Virginia Education Association filed a temporary restraining order and an injunction in connection to in-person learning in West Virginia earlier this month.

The AFT-WV also says they have filed a complaint in Kanawha County Circuit Court to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and the community in West Virginia last week.

The judge agreed that an indoor setting is more risky than remote learning and vaccination is a much better tool at stopping spread than social distancing and masks.

Judge Webster says there is no certainty that someone will be harmed by the threat of the virus in schools. She says hospitals, jails and grocery stores are open and those employees are at a greater risk than those in schools.

“Even the (State Board of Education’s) attorney said this is as long as you follow all the mitigation measures in place,” WVEA President Dale Lee said. “Well, they have taken one of those measures away insisting that all of our elementary and middle schools go five days per week in-person. You have to have that remote option when the numbers are so high that everyone is at risk in that county.”

The judge also says there is no certainty a restraining order would make an impact since they can’t guarantee teachers will be vaccinated within the ten days that it covers.

Schools will stay open after this ruling. The state school board does have the authority to make decisions that are in the best interest of students.

Judge Webster didn’t grant the motion to dismiss the case, just denied it. More briefings could be filed.

AFT-WV President Fred Albert released the following statement: “Obviously, we are disappointed by the judge’s decision to deny the temporary restraining order; we were hoping to secure time for our members to become fully vaccinated and protected during in-person instruction. However, we are respectful of the process and the opportunity to have the concerns of our members heard before the court. AFT-WV still believes these decisions are best left to the local boards of education, who are elected by the citizens of their communities to govern their local schools.”

In another statement, AFT-WV attorney Jeff Blaydes said, “While we are disheartened by today’s decision, it’s not necessarily the end of our legal efforts for our members. I will be meeting with Fred and the AFT-WV team during the next 24 hours to evaluate and decide our legal options moving forward in order to best serve the union’s members and protect their safety.”

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
The crash happened Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Milton.
Truck leaves road, hits utility pole
Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say...
Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on climate change and environment protection.
President Biden discusses plans for the coal industry

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 28th, 2021.
First Warning Weather
Putnam County 911 dispatchers tell us the house went up in flames around 12:30 a.m. and has...
House in Nitro catches fire, collapses
Snow from a fast moving clipper system coated much of the Tri-State on Wednesday night.
Snow begins to fall throughout the region
Hundreds of people along Route 2 in Cabell County may be required to sign up for a new sewer...
Neighbors concerned over sewer project along Route 2 in Cabell County
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State