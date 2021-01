KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency sirens across Kanawha County were activated early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro 911, this was an accidental activation of the sirens and there is no emergency. They are telling anyone who heard the sirens to disregard them.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for any more information on this story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.