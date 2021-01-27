Advertisement

Cancer survivor, 72, struggling to get COVID-19 vaccination in Pa.

By WHP Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:53 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A 72-year-old cancer survivor from Pennsylvania is criticizing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination system, as she struggles to get an appointment.

Elaine Ludwig, a 72-year-old cancer survivor, says her family is the thing that has kept her going through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the promise that she’ll be able to hold them once again. But now, she cannot get an appointment to receive her vaccine.

“I am a cancer survivor, and it jumps up here and there. Right now, I’m dealing with a little bit of lungs. I have sarcoidosis. Nothing that keeps me down too much, but I do have some medical issues,” Ludwig said.

But the 72-year-old’s medical issues, her cancer battle, are seemingly meaningless, as she struggles to make an appointment. She has spent hours on the phone, online and on the road, all in hopes of more time with her family.

“I’m pretty patient, but I am frustrated, yes. My husband was on last night. About every two to three minutes, he would go in - nothing, nothing. He thought maybe he could just catch it,” she said.

Ludwig says she has nowhere to turn and blames a lack of coordination and a system that seemingly “favors those with the right connections.”

“It doesn’t seem right that you have to know someone to get something. I don’t wanna jump out of line, and yet, I would like it,” she said.

Ludwig says she wants the state to coordinate the process better, adding that a centralized location for seniors to schedule appointments would be beneficial.

Copyright 2021 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
The crash happened Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Milton.
Truck leaves road, hits utility pole
Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say...
Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on climate change and environment protection.
President Biden discusses plans for the coal industry

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
An iPhone update in the spring will include a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking...
Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 28th, 2021.
First Warning Weather
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistani court: Release man accused in Daniel Pearl’s death