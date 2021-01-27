Advertisement

Charleston and Kanawha leaders bring vaccines to senior living facility for door-to-door vaccine clinic

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 75 people now have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after a door-to-door, remote vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The remote vaccine clinic was held at Lippert Terrace, a senior living facility high-rise in Kanawha City.

“The idea came through a partnership through Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, City of Charleston, EMS and the Fire Department,” said Assistant Fire Chief, David Wagoner with the Charleston Fire Department.

Staff at the Lippert Terrace also partnered up for the day as they went door-to-door to bring down groups of residents to be vaccinated in the main lobby.

“I was getting ready to go to the doctor and get some medicine (when) they knocked on my door, so I came down here to get the shot,” said resident, Irma Collins.

Wagoner says a lot of residents, who are among the most vulnerable population, don’t have the means of transportation or ability to go downtown to the Civic Center to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, they wanted to create a way to bring the vaccine to them.

“It would be very (difficult) for me to go anywhere with this walker,” said Nancy Wolcott, an 88-year-old resident at Lippert Terrace. “(But) I got (the vaccine) now (so) I am glad, very glad!”

“I think it’s one of the most important things we can do right now, whether it’s right or not, a lot of us look at this as the beginning of the end of this whole pandemic,” Chief Wagoner told WSAZ. “So the more we can get vaccinated, the better off we’ll be.”

Only residents, caregivers, and employees of Lippert Terrace were able to receive the vaccine. The Charleston Fire Department says they did a door-to-door clinic this past Saturday that went well, which is why they decided to do it again on Tuesday.

" I think if we (are) successful (Tuesday), I think they’ll allow us to do more of it,” said Wagoner.

Wagoner says they did accommodate those who couldn’t come downstairs by going up to their rooms and giving them the vaccine inside their home.

