First Warning Forecast | Quick-Hitting Snow Tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mostly cloudy skies and a northerly breeze return the typical January chill to the Tri-State. Instead of yesterday’s highs sneaking to 60-degrees in parts of West Virginia and Ohio, we’ll be stuck in the 30s and lower 40s much of the day. You’ll notice the difference.

A fast-moving storm system is advancing across the Ohio Valley, and will spread light snow into the region this evening and overnight. Our westernmost counties in Kentucky, particularly south of Highway-460 may well start off as a mix of rain and snow, but a quick transition to all snow is expected. Speaking of quick, this thing does not last long in our region. It will be out by Thursday morning, with sunshine anticipated for Thursday afternoon. It will be a light snow, with generally an inch or less in the northern counties, and up to a couple inches in the southern mountains. It’s enough for “Winter Weather Advisories” in these counties, and school / travel impacts are likely in the harder hit areas.

The afternoon sunshine on Thursday will come with temperatures struggling to get back to the freezing mark. We’ll be all the way down in the teens Friday morning, a clear sign we’re still in the deeper part of Winter. Though this will feel intolerably cold for us, a quick scan of the lakes and creeks that are still not frozen over will tell us that we’re not really all that cold compared to how bad it can get around here. The skies will stay quiet and sunny through Saturday, but then we’ll be looking at another wintry mess coming back into the Tri-State. It’s still many days out, but look for a mix of snow and ice at first, changing to rain, and then going back again between Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.