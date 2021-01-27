Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,424 new cases, 47 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 2,424 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths.

While the governor said the increase in cases was the lowest Wednesday in four weeks, he said the virus remains a dangerous threat, especially with variants on the rise.

State health director Dr. Steven Stack said two people in northern Kentucky (Kenton County) tested positive for the variant believed linked to the United Kingdom.

Beshear encouraged people to continue being “the most vigilant we’ve ever been,” saying measures such as mask wearing are working and reflected in statistics such as the positivity rate.

Wednesday’s positivity rate was 9.35 percent.

The governor said vaccine supply remains a major issue, although he said a 16 to 17 percent increase is expected soon.

“We have three issues -- supply, supply, supply,” Beshear said, referring to the fight against coronavirus as the “biggest logistical challenge since the end of World War II.”

In other statistics from Wednesday, the governor announced 111 red counties on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map – the lowest in a while.

At 70 new cases, Pike County in eastern Kentucky was among counties with the most new increases.

Since the pandemic started, 3,542 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

