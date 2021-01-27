COVID-19 W.Va. | 25 new deaths, 797 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 25 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,953.

With an increase of 797 cases overnight, the West Virginia Department of Human Resources is reporting 117,775 total cases of COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Doddridge County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year old female from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 56-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old male from Kanawha County.

1,867,235 total laboratory results have been received for COVID-19 in the state.

Right now, officials say 23,571 cases are considered active and the daily positivity rate is 6.03 percent.

92,251 West Virginians report they have recovered from virus complications and 46,095 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,15), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394), Wyoming (1,531).

For vaccinations information, including how to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine - tap here. Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.

