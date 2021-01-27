Crews respond to structure fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to crews on scene, the fire happened on Wertz Avenue in Kanawha County, just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire started in the upstairs portion of the home, and is believed to have been caused by a space heater.

Crews say one resident was inside the home when the fire started.

They also say he tried to put the fire out himself, but could not.

As a result, he had minor burns on his hands and suffered from smoke inhalation. He was treated on scene and is expected to be OK.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.