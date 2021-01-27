Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Kanawha County

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wertz Avenue in Charleston, W.Va.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to crews on scene, the fire happened on Wertz Avenue in Kanawha County, just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire started in the upstairs portion of the home, and is believed to have been caused by a space heater.

Crews say one resident was inside the home when the fire started.

They also say he tried to put the fire out himself, but could not.

As a result, he had minor burns on his hands and suffered from smoke inhalation. He was treated on scene and is expected to be OK.

