FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

