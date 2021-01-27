Gov. Justice appoints replacement for Derrick Evans’ seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a replacement to fill an empty seat in the House of Delegates after Derrick Evans resigned from his position following his arrest earlier this month.

The former Republican delegate from Wayne County was arrested on Jan. 8 for his alleged involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He resigned the following day.

Justice says Joshua Booth, from Kenova, will fill the seat.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.