Herd game against FAU postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team’s home series with FAU on Friday Jan. 29 and Saturday Jan. 30 has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the FAU program. Both programs are working with the Conference USA league office to reschedule the games.

Marshall is scheduled to be back in action on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 in Norfolk, Va., to play the Old Dominion Monarchs. Both games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.