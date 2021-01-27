Advertisement

Herd game against FAU postponed

Marshall's home games with FAU this weekend are postponed
Marshall's home games with FAU this weekend are postponed(WSAZ)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team’s home series with FAU on Friday Jan. 29 and Saturday Jan. 30 has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the FAU program. Both programs are working with the Conference USA league office to reschedule the games.

Marshall is scheduled to be back in action on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 in Norfolk, Va., to play the Old Dominion Monarchs. Both games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

