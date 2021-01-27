Herd soccer picked to win CUSA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s men’s soccer program starts back up on February 3rd after an historic 2019 season, and already the Herd looking to be among the best in Conference USA.

The league coaches voted Marshall as the preseason favorite in the league, ahead of Kentucky in the poll.

“Hunting the title is easier than defending the title,” Herd coach Chris Grassie said. “But we now have to defend the championship, and that is the next level for this group and our progression as a team. I love our conference as there are so many good teams with great coaches who will provide fantastic competition that we can test ourselves against.”

Herd sophomore Milo Yosef is the preseason offensive player of the year and teammates Pedro Dolabella and Jan-Erik Leinhos were named all preseason CUSA.

Marshall received its first ever NCAA tournament bid after winning the CUSA regular season title and the CUSA Tournament. The Herd also won an NCAA tournament game for the first time, beating West Virginia 2-1. The team finished 16-3-3 and finished the season ranked 11th in the nation.

The fall 2020 season was postponed to the spring of 2021 because of Covid-19 concerns.

The league will not have a tournament championship but the winner of the regular season in Conference USA will advance to the NCAA Tournament.

