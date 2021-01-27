Advertisement

Jackson prepares to improve water, sewer lines

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - During the last year, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans has undergone several changes, including a new income tax and the cleaning up of dilapidated buildings.

Now, he’s focused on a new project.

“We have water lines that we believe are originals back in the late 1800s,” Evans said. “So these lines, a lot of them are over 100 years old.”

Evans says one of the things he’s looking to start in 2021 is the replacement of water and sewer lines.

“We’re experiencing a lot of breaks, we’ve had a lot of breaks, typically in the winter time when the freeze and thaw, particularly when you’re going to have water line breaks,” Evans said. “We haven’t had the freeze and thaw, but we’re still having a lot of water breaks.”

Evans says that money generated from the city income tax passed in the November election will not be used for the improvements to the water and sewer lines.

“The income tax money is not for those kind of projects,” Evans said.

According to Evans, the income tax funds will be used for other city expenses (about half to the police with other funds going toward street and sidewalk improvements).

“So, these sewer and water project we want to do, we have to go out and get grant funding,” Evans said. “There’s not enough money that comes in from sewer and water rates to pay for these major projects, we have got to get it funded outside.”

Evans says the city will be meeting with the Rural Community Assistance Program this week on grants for the upgrades.

