Marshall’s 2021 football schedule released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -New Herd football coach Charles Huff will run out with his Thundering Herd for the first time against the Naval Academy on September 4th as Marshall’s 2021 football schedule has been released.

The non conference schedule begins in Annapolis, then the Herd returns home to face N.C. Central on September 11th. The next week Marshall heads to Greenville, NC to play East Carolina. Then Marshall finishes its non conference schedule with a trip to Boone to play Appalachian State.

The conference schedule shows road games at MTSU, North Texas, FAU, and Charlotte. Marshall has home CUSA games with ODU, FIU, UAB, and Western Kentucky.

Marshall’s 2001 Football Schedule

9/4 @ Navy

9/11 N.C. Central

9/18 East Carolina

9/25 @ Appalachian State

10/2 @ Middle Tennessee

10/9 ODU

10/16 @ North Texas

10/30 FIU

11/6 @FAU

11/13 UAB

11/20 @Charlotte

11/27 Western Kentucky

