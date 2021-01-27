Advertisement

National Chocolate Cake Day

By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
(CNN) - You will need a fork to truly enjoy Wednesday’s national day.

January 27, 2021 is National Chocolate Cake Day and the perfect excuse to dig into a slice of the sweet, fudgy treat.

Chocolate cake hasn’t been around as long as you might think. While eating and drinking chocolate has been popular for thousands of years, it didn’t become a bakery staple until much later.

The first American recipe for chocolate cake wasn’t published until 1847.

Of course, now-a-days chocolate cake is one of the most beloved varieties.

So, bake up your own recipe or grab a box to help make it easy and don’t forget the frosting!

Then you can share your confection on social media with the hashtag chocolate cake day!

