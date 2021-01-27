Small business defying odds of the pandemic by opening second location

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The pandemic has shuttered small businesses operations and doors across the state of Kentucky. Despite that, Pig in a Poke is defying the odds.

The business opened a second location in Paintsville, offering curbside and carryout service.

“We’re excited, apprehensive, and nervous. It’s a day-to-day thing. You just hope today’s better than yesterday or not be worse than the day before. It’s one thing if we can continue to grow,” said owner Rick Hughes.

One customer said the expansion of the business was the perfect fit for Paintsville.

“I’m from here [Paintsville]. Local businesses are everything around here. If we don’t have them we have nothing but, you know, Walmart,” said Steve Blankenship. “I’ve eaten at the other place, and I was excited to hear this was coming here. If they can flourish in times like these, you know it’s good food.”

During the pandemic, small businesses have relied on money from the federal government, like the Paycheck Protection Program, to keep them afloat.

“Governor Beshear sent some of the businesses a little bit of the money. He put so much into a fund, and you could apply for that,” Hughes said. “We’re one of the businesses that got it, and we’re very thankful for that. I do think the federal government is going to have to help more. If not, there are going to be a lot of people looking for work.”

Hughes said prospective patrons could expect the same menu they’re familiar with from the Prestonsburg location and that the restaurant was looking at opening the doors for socially-distanced indoor dining around the week of Valentine’s Day, prospectively.

“We’re new. We’re trying to work the best we can to serve the community and our customers. We want to earn your business,” Hughes said.

