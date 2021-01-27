Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
The crash happened Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Milton.
Truck leaves road, hits utility pole
Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say...
Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on climate change and environment protection.
President Biden discusses plans for the coal industry

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
An iPhone update in the spring will include a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking...
Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 28th, 2021.
First Warning Weather
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistani court: Release man accused in Daniel Pearl’s death