Teachers take their classrooms on the road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Educators from Horace Mann Middle School took their classrooms on a citywide tour Wednesday morning.

They packed their trunks with essentials like school books, snacks, masks and even hot chocolate.

“It’s good to be able to visit people where they are as opposed to having the expectation of them coming to us,” said Shandon Tweedy, principal of Horace Mann Middle School.

Teachers say the purpose of these visits was to help children with virtual learning and just to check up on them.

“We have a lot of students that that we struggle to hear from,” said Kate Dodson, a SOAR coach.

Dodson says the group of teachers thought paying them a visit would put them back on track.

Parents in these Charleston neighborhoods say they appreciate the effort.

“It’s a pleasure to know that more doors are opening during this time of a pandemic that they can help us,” said Margaret Heck.

Tweedy said this isn’t the first time teachers have gone into the community, and it wont be the last.

