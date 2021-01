ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats defeated Rose Hill Christian Tuesday night at Anderson Gym by a final of 90-37. The 7th ranked Tomcats are now 6-1 so far this season and next play at Boyd County Saturday night. Also in Ohio, South Point beat Ironton 44-36. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ News.

