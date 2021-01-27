Truck leaves road, hits utility pole

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pickup truck traveling on James River Turnpike went off the pavement and hit a utility pole.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Kanawha Blvd. on the outskirts of Milton.

The driver told WSAZ he hit a puddle in the road and slid off the road into the pole.

He received a bump on the head and a cut lip, but didn’t go to the hospital.

The utility company will be out to replace the pole.

James River Turnpike is expected to be shut down for approximately two hours.

