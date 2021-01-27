Two more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victims were a 73-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman.

Their deaths bring the death toll to 55 people.

County health officials also announced 35 new cases, ranging from a 2-year-old girl to a 76-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 4,102 cases, 2,450 which have recovered.

