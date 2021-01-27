Advertisement

Walmart to build more robot-filled warehouses at stores

Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch...
Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.

Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart’s corporate offices are based. A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, New Hampshire.

Walmart hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside pickups, where orders are brought outside to shoppers’ cars. The option, along with deliveries, became increasingly popular as virus-weary shoppers avoid going inside stores. At the start of the pandemic last year, Walmart said delivery and pickup sales grew 300%.

The company said the robots won’t roam store aisles. Instead, they’ll stay inside warehouses built in separate areas, either within a store or next to it. Windows will be placed at some locations so shoppers can watch the robots work.

The wheeled robots carry crates of apple juice, cereal and other small goods to Walmart workers, who then bag them for shoppers. Rival Amazon uses similar technology in its warehouses, with robots bringing books, vitamins and other small items to workers to box and ship.

Walmart said the robots save time since employees don’t have to walk store aisles to find items. Workers will, however, have to go into the store to pick out fresh groceries, such as meat, fish and vegetables. They’ll also have to grab TVs, vacuum cleaners and other large items that are too large for the robots to carry.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier talks about the chance of snow
Fast moving ‘clipper’ brings snow risk tonight
The crash happened Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Milton.
Truck leaves road, hits utility pole
Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say...
Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on climate change and environment protection.
President Biden discusses plans for the coal industry

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
An iPhone update in the spring will include a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking...
Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 28th, 2021.
First Warning Weather
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine